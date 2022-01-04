Troopers following a loose German Shepherd on the New Hampshire/Vermont border found two people injured in a car crash, and are crediting the dog with leading them to the scene.

Troopers responding to reports of a loose dog at the New Hampshire side of the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge on I-89 on Jan. 3 found a large German Shepherd that ran into Vermont, police said. When troopers followed the dog, they found a damaged guardail by the I-89/I-91 junction and a truck that had rolled over.

Police found both occupants of the truck had been ejected in the crash and were hypothermic. When they were treated for serious injuries, police determined the dog was named Tinsley and belonged to one of the victims.

The crash is under investigation.

