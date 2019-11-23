Police: Heroin bags stamped ‘POWER’ tied to 9 overdoses in Holyoke, 1 fatal, in 16 hours

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Holyoke police are investigating nine overdoses, including one fatality, in 16 hours Friday, and say the overdoses are tied to a specific brand of heroin.
Officials responding to overdoses on Friday administered Narcan and saved eight of nine victims, police said. One victim died.
In an Instagram post, police said the overdoses appeared to be linked to heroin from bags stamped “POWER.”
“As a matter of policy law enforcement agencies do not normally identify the bags / stamps – however, the threat of serious harm or death is so great that out of an abundance of caution we are doing so today,” police said. “Avoid these bags at all costs.”
Police are investigating the bags. Anyone with information is asked to call 413-322-6900.
View this post on Instagram
**Holyoke Police Public Service Announcement* Heroin Overdoses The Holyoke Police Department, in conjunction with Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s Office, is issuing this notice to heighten the public’s awareness about a series of overdoses which occurred on Friday, 11/22/2019 in the City of Holyoke. Holyoke Police responded to 9 reported overdoses within 16 hours. Most of the victims were saved due immediate and professional medical responses by first responders and Action Ambulance crews and the administration of Narcan in a timely manner. Sadly, one victim has died. Holyoke Police believe the common denominator in these overdoses is that the Heroin ingested was from bags stamped “POWER”. As a matter of policy law enforcement agencies do not normally identify the bags / stamps – however, the threat of serious harm or death is so great that out of an abundance of caution we are doing so today. Avoid these bags at all costs. The Holyoke Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Detectives are continuing to investigate the source of these bags and request the public’s assistance with any information that may assist in the investigation – please call 413-322-6900. Holyoke Police Department 138 Appleton Street Holyoke, MA 01040 (413) 322-6900
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)