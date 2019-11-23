Police: Heroin bags stamped ‘POWER’ tied to 9 overdoses in Holyoke, 1 fatal, in 16 hours

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Holyoke police are investigating nine overdoses, including one fatality, in 16 hours Friday, and say the overdoses are tied to a specific brand of heroin.

Officials responding to overdoses on Friday administered Narcan and saved eight of nine victims, police said. One victim died.

In an Instagram post, police said the overdoses appeared to be linked to heroin from bags stamped “POWER.”

“As a matter of policy law enforcement agencies do not normally identify the bags / stamps – however, the threat of serious harm or death is so great that out of an abundance of caution we are doing so today,” police said. “Avoid these bags at all costs.”

Police are investigating the bags. Anyone with information is asked to call 413-322-6900.

