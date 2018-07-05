CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chicopee man is facing drug trafficking charges after detectives executing a search warrant at his home found a slew of drugs and paraphernalia early Thursday morning, police said.

Frank Bruso, 41, is expected in Chicopee District Court Thursday morning on charges including possession with intent to distribute a class A drug, trafficking cocaine, cultivate/manufacture a class D drug, possession with intent to distribute a class B drug and possession of a class E drug.

Members of the Chicopee narcotics unit, special response team and K-9 officers executed a search warrant at Bruso’s 103 Chapel St. home around 4:40 a.m.

Bruso dropped to his stomach and extended his arms as the officers entered, police said.

Detectives say they seized 390 individual bags of heroin, about 30 grams of cocaine, multiple methadone pills, 18 marijuana plants, three vials of steroids, digital scales, drug packaging supplies, four bags containing brown powder believed to be heroin, three large jars of marijuana and over $2,000 in cash.

An investigation is ongoing as police look for more possible suspects.

