MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire police officer found heroin and two straws inside a suspicious car Tuesday morning, police said.

Officer Nathaniel Harrington responded to 385 Lowell St. for a car suspiciously parked out front just before 3 a.m.

The operator, identified as 32-year-old Sara Loveren of no fixed address, allegedly consented to a search, resulting in the findings of the drug, according to police.

She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled drug, operating on a suspended license and violation of bail conditions.

Loveren is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court – North Tuesday.

