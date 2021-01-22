Police: Hidden camera found in gym bathroom contained videos of 60 females

(WHDH)– A hidden camera that was recently found inside a girls’ bathroom at a popular gym contained videos of 60 females, many of whom were underage, police said.

Detectives reviewing a GoPro camera that was found hidden in a changing area and restroom at Premier Athletics just outside Nashville, Tennessee, found video of many minors, including two victims who appeared to have been partially undressed, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Forty-seven of the 60 victims have since been identified and detectives are in the process of notifying their parents. They are working to identify the remaining victims.

“The placement of a camera in such a private place is a violation of trust in its most extreme form. This is terribly upsetting to parents and their children, and it is just as troubling to us,” police said in a news release. “The Department is working diligently to safeguard sensitive images, to help victims and their families cope, and to prepare a solid criminal case for the courtroom.”

There is no current evidence to suggest that other restrooms or private areas in the multi-tenant facility were compromised, police said.

A variety of other evidence seized as part of the investigation is in the process of being analyzed.

Police have not yet identified the suspect in this case but multiple charges are expected to be filed.

