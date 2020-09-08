Police: Hidden camera showed caregiver striking bedridden woman more than 150 times

(WHDH) — A caregiver is facing criminal charges after a hidden camera reportedly captured video of her striking a 91-year-old bedridden woman more than 150 times.

Rima Abikaram, 50, of Fullerton, California, was arrested last week on charges including suspicion of elder abuse, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Abikaram, a friend of the victim’s family, was hired in 2015 as one of two caregivers to provide 24-hour care for a woman who is confined to a medical bed, police said.

Prior to Abikaram’s arrest, police said the second caregiver became concerned for the victim after noticing she had sustained visible injuries and notified the victim’s family.

The victim’s family then installed a hidden camera to monitor the care that Abikaram was providing. She was fired in mid-August after video allegedly showed her abusing and striking the victim.

A subsequent investigation found that Abikaram struck the victim more than 150 times over a four-day period, according to police. The victim’s injuries are said to have included swelling to her face, a black eye, and a laceration to her arm.

It’s not clear when Abikaram will be called to court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

