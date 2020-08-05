WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver that police described as highly intoxicated was taken into custody after his car barreled through a building in Wareham on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported crash at 367 Main St. learned that the car had been traveling down Chapel Street when it failed to brake and struck the building, according to Wareham Police Chief John Walcek.

The driver, 71-year-old John P. Lopes, of Marion, appeared to be highly intoxicated and was placed under arrest, police said.

He is facing several charges, including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

There were no reported injuries.

“Incidents with people driving under the influence are very troubling. In these particular cases, we are lucky that no one was seriously injured or killed because of someone’s reckless conduct,” Walcek said. “Our police department has zero tolerance for people who selfishly choose to endanger lives while behind the wheel.”

The building sustained extensive damage.

The crash remains under investigation.

