Police: Hingham neighborhood flooded after unlicensed driver slams into fire hydrant

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 55-year-old will be summoned to court after police say he hit a hydrant and flooded a neighborhood in Hingham on Wednesday.

The driver, who never had a license to drive, received minor injuries after he drove off the road and struck a hydrant on Route 53 on Whiting Street, police said on Thursday.

The portion of the road then became flooded.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)