Police: Hired driver accused of repeatedly stabbing woman in Rockland

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A 46-year-old Mattapan woman who works as a hired driver is facing several charges after she allegedly stabbed a Rockland woman multiple times, police said.

Lisa Roberto is due to be arraigned in Hingham District Court on various assault and battery charges after police say she stabbed a 34-year-old woman during an altercation in the woman’s driveway.

Officers responding to the victim’s home on Webster Street found her in serious condition. She has been transported to a local hospital where she has been stabilized.

A preliminary investigation suggests Roberto was hired to drive the victim home.

No additional information was immediately released.

