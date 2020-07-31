WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian with her car before fleeing from the scene in Worcester late Thursday night, authorities said.

Kathryn Quinn, 42, of Worcester, hit a 58-year-old man, two parking meters and a “No Parking” sign in the area of 273 Lincoln St. around 11:30 p.m. after she crossed over the double line and proceeded to drive on the sidewalk, according to Worcester police.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently in the intensive care unit.

Officers searched for the suspect vehicle, a dark-colored Cadallic that had fled the scene, and located it on Uxbridge Street, police said.

An investigation reportedly revealed that Quinn was operating the vehicle.

She is being charged with operating so as to endanger, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of personal injury, leaving the scene of property damage, operating on the sidewalk, and not staying within marked lanes.

