CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police arrested a hit-and-run driver who struck two judicial marshals while fleeing from a Connecticut courthouse.

Jose Lopez, 42, appeared Monday morning in Manchester Superior Court for a hearing on a misdemeanor charge when he fled the courthouse after possibly fearing that he was going to be held, according to state police.

Lopez allegedly got into a car while two judicial marshals chased him on foot.

Lopez then drove into the marshals and left them both injured, including one critically, state police said.

Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section joined the manhunt for Lopez after learning that he allegedly had ties to the Springfield area.

The detective unit from Hampden County worked throughout the night checking multiple possible addresses where Lopez could have been hiding.

Troopers arrested Lopez in a room at the Motel 6 on Johnny Cake Hollow Road in Chicopee just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He will be arraigned Tuesday in Chicopee District Court as a fugitive. Prosecutors will make arrangements for Lopez’s rendition to Connecticut.

