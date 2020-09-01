NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected hit-and-run driver has been taken into custody after police say they struck and injured two people before leaving the scene in North Attleborough on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responding to the area of 107 Adamsdale Road just after 1:30 p.m. learned that a heavy duty work truck hit a man from Attleborough and a woman from Pawtucket, Rhode Island before driving away with front-end damage to the truck, according to North Attleborough police.

The man remains hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, while the woman has been released from the hospital.

Police asked for the public’s help in locating the suspect vehicle but announced early Tuesday morning that a suspect has been taken into custody and the vehicle has been found.

No additional information has been released.

