MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man stole his parents’ car before crashing into another vehicle on Interstate 93 in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday, leaving a couple and their infant daughter injured as he fled the scene on foot, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a serious car crash on the southbound side of the highway in the area of mile marker 17.4 around 7:10 p.m. discovered that a 2020 BMX X3 had collided with a 2017 Subaru Outback, causing the Subaru to leave the roadway and roll over multiple times, according to state police.

Several witnesses reported that the driver of the BMW had been traveling in excess of 100 mph at the time of the crash and had fled on foot into the woods along the highway.

The occupants of the Subaru, 41-year-old Jonathan Quinn, 39-year-old Stephanie Schneider and their infant daughter, all of Brookline, Massachusetts, were transported to Elliot Hospital.

Schneider had suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while Quinn and their daughter sustained minor injuries.

A pet dog that was also in the vehicle was transported to a local veterinary hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities canvassed the area for the driver of the BMW and soon found 36-year-old Patrick Giberson, of Manchester, who state police say was confirmed to be the suspect.

He was reportedly uninjured.

A further investigation revealed that Giberson had been involved in a domestic disturbance in Manchester and had stolen the BMW from his parents, state police said.

He was taken into custody on charges from state police and Manchester police.

The state police charges included reckless conduct, conduct after an accident, vehicular assault and reckless operation.

Giberson was held on preventative detention pending his Tuesday arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court — North.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Wolak at 603-223-3787 or Matthew.Wolak@dos.nh.gov.

