Police: Hit-and-run suspect who fatally struck off-duty nurse aiding crash victim due in court

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - A Jamaica Plain man who police say fatally struck an off-duty nurse rendering aid to a crash victim on Interstate 95 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island before driving away from the scene is expected to face a judge Monday.

Luis Baez, 22, is slated to be arraigned in Providence District Court on charges of driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs — resulting in death, driving so as to endanger — resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident — resulting in death, and operating on a suspended license — first offense, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Troopers responding to a rollover crash on I-95 northbound in the area of exit 30 around 1:45 a.m. Sunday learned that a good Samaritan, identified as off-duty nurse Jennifer Toscano, 34, of Stoughton, had stopped to render aid to a passenger in the rolled over vehicle when a red-colored car struck her and drove away, state police said.

Toscano was pronounced dead at the scene.

A family friend told 7NEWS that Toscano has a son who recently lost his father as well, and shared a statement on behalf of her family.

“They just want everyone to know how much of a selfless person she was. How much of an amazing daughter, sister, mother and friend she was. Her son is left without his mother and best friend,” the statement read.

Troopers located the suspect vehicle that struck Toscano on the highway a short time later.

The driver, identified as Baez, was arrested and is being held pending his arraignment, state police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to call state police — Lincoln barracks at (401) 444-1100.

