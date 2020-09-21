Police: Holbrook officer injured after cruiser struck by drunken driver

HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing drunken driving charges after he struck a Holbrook police cruiser over the weekend, leaving an officer injured, officials said.

Pierre Deus, 33, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on charges including operating under the influence of liquor, operating to endanger, marked lanes violation, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Holbrook Police Department.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Pond Street on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. found a heavily damaged Holbrook police cruiser and a banged up Mercedes, police said.

An investigation revealed that Deus allegedly struck the cruiser after crossing the double yellow line into oncoming traffic. Deus was said to be was under the influence of alcohol.

The officer, whose name has not been released, has since been treated and released from the hospital.

An investigation remains ongoing.

