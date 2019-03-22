Police: Hollowed out child’s car seat found during heroin operation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Springfield police found more than 100 bags of heroin and a stash in a child’s car seat during a drug operation on Thursday, officials said.

Members of the Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Unit investigating heroin sales out of an apartment on Belle Street executed a search warrant about 3:15 p.m. and arrested Carlos Rodriguez, 51, according to Springfield police.

Then, around 4:20 p.m., police arrested two men alleged to have been working for Rodriguez, Pablo Torres, 49, of Chicopee, and Pedro Benitez, 42, after they were allegedly found to be in possession of six bags of heroin.

During a search of Benitez’s car, police allegedly found a hidden compartment in a child’s car seat that was empty when it was searched.

The operation uncovered 106 bags of heroin and $2,463 in cash.

Rodriguez and Torres were both arrested on two counts of distributing a Class A substance, possessing a Class A drug with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to violate narcotics laws.

Springfield Police Narcotics Detectives recovered more than 100 bags of heroin and find a “hide” in a compromised child’s car seat. pic.twitter.com/FARKtJnNQL — Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) March 22, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)