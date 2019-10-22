HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Holyoke man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of more than 300 grams of heroin and cocaine Monday night, state police said.

Eugenio Rivera-Narvaez, 33, has an arraignment scheduled for Tuesday morning in Holyoke District Court, where he will face the charges of trafficking a Class A substance, trafficking a Class B substance, operating after license suspension and lights violation.

Trooper Robert Berrena patrolling the area of Beech Street around 9:35 p.m. stopped a GMC Yukon that had been driving without any lights on, according to state police.

Rivera-Narvaez was allegedly found to be in possession of about 149 grams of heroin broken up into 7,450 baggies, 179.2 grams of crack cocaine, and over $3,700 in U.S. currency.

Berrena also discovered that Rivera-Narvaez had been driving with a suspended driver’s license, state police said.

