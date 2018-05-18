Police: Home cleared in Plymouth standoff, subject located

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Plymouth confirm that a house at the center of a standoff Friday evening has been cleared and the person believed to be barricaded inside was later found.

The incident happened on Lombard Street. Police said they received a call at around 3:30 p.m. from a mental health facility about a man in the house armed with guns who was threatening suicide.

After several hours, police said they were able to get into the house. After sweeping all the rooms, they determined the man was not inside. Police said all the weapons in the house were accounted for and they do not believe the man is armed.

Police later confirmed they located 39-year-old John Lynch. He was taken to a hospital in Plymouth for evaluation.

