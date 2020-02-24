Police: Home invader pretended to be deliveryman, tied up family at gunpoint in Revere

Officers are investigating a home invasion after a man pretending to deliver a package forced his way into a house in Revere Monday and tied up two occupants, including a 67-year-old, police said.

The owner of a Lambert Street home said her mother and son were at home at 10 a.m. when a man claiming to be a delivery driver came to the door. When her 67-year-old mother answered the door and put her cane down, the man forced his way into the house, she said.

The invader held the 67-year-old and the homeowner’s 24-year-old son at gunpoint and also had a knife, the homeowner said, and he demanded money. Then he tied up both the 24-year-old and the 67-year-old, who had just had a knee replacement.

“He tied them down with tapes, put a gun on them,” the homeowner said.

While she was tied up, the 67-year-old was able to tap on the window and eventually get the attention of a neighbor, the homeowner said. And when the invader fled on foot, the 24-year-old ran next door with his hands still tied and alerted another neighbor, who called 911.

The victims may have been specifically targeted and police do not believe the public is in danger. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 781-656-1131.

