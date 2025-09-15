LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A police standoff has come to an end in Lawrence Monday afternoon, after officials had to force their way into a home with a battering ram.

Multiple people were taken into custody as local police and homeland security responded to the scene. The standoff took place at 2 Roberta Lane in Mount Vernon, Lawrence near the Andover line.

Those taken into custody eventually surrendered peacefully to police. Officials stayed on scene to execute a search warrant.

Officials say tear gas was deployed and negotiators were on scene looking to work with the suspects involved.

“It was a movie, it was a movie,” one neighbor said. “Nothing ever happens out here in Mount Vernon, so it was interesting… [There was] a lot of bangs, a few big pops, but it was going on for hours.”

Investigators are still on the scene collecting evidence. The entire incident is currently under investigation.

