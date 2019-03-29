Police: Homeless man carjacked woman near Marshalls before stealing delivery driver’s car

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed homeless man who tried to carjack a man at a drive-thru line in Quincy before forcing a woman from her car outside a Marshalls and stealing a delivery driver’s vehicle has been ordered held on $100,000 bail.

Nathaniel Preston, 28, was arraigned Friday morning in Quincy District Court on charges including attempted carjacking, armed carjacking, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Officers responding to a report of a woman that was carjacked at gunpoint on Newport Avenue near Marshalls on the evening March 14 learned that a man had displayed a small silver handgun and demanded that the victim get out of her car, according to the Quincy Police Department. The victim complied and the suspect drove away in her vehicle.

While speaking with the woman, police say officers were approached by a man who stated that he was previously in the drive-thru line at the Wendy’s on Newport Avenue when a man approached and ordered him to get out of his car. The victim was able to drive away.

Both victims described the suspect as a black man in his 20s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, who was wearing a dark green hoodie.

As officers started to investigate the incidents, police say a delivery driver told them that his unlocked vehicle had been stolen on Elmwood Park. The victim also described the alleged thief as a black man.

Preston was said to be identified as a suspect in all three crimes following a thorough investigation.

