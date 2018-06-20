Police: Homeless man shot with pellet gun in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are investigating after a homeless man said he was shot by someone armed with a pellet gun early Wednesday morning.

Cambridge police officers responding to a report of an injured man at the Pearl Street bus stop about 12:50 a.m. found a 36-year-old homeless man who said he was sleeping in front of the Central Square Library when a man in his 20s wearing all black clothing woke him up and hot him multiple times with a pellet gun, a police official said.

The homeless man, who suffered minor injuries when he was shot in the stomach and arm, said the shooter ran down Pearl Street toward the Charles River.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and police say they’re working to obtain any video surveillance that may have recorded the shooting.

