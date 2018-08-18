Police: Homeowner opens fire on juvenile who entered wrong home in Portsmouth, NH

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire are investigating after a homeowner opened fire on a juvenile who entered their house by mistake early Saturday morning, officials said.

Detectives responding to Summer Street spoke with a woman who said a person she didn’t know had just entered her and her partner’s home, according to police.

The caller told police her partner shot at the juvenile male’s vehicle as he fled from the area.

A preliminary investigation determined the male allegedly entered the home after receiving an invitation on social media but went to the wrong address.

There were no reported injuries and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Peter Sheldon at 603-610-7609.

