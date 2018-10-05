Police: Homeowner who claimed to have been stabbed during home invasion made up story

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Pelham, New Hampshire man who claimed to have been stabbed by two home invasion suspects who locked his dog in a closet and stole items from his home in August fabricated the story, police said.

Officers responding to a reported home invasion on Koper Lane about 7:12 p.m. on Aug. 22 spoke with a 53-year-old homeowner who said he returned home to find his dog locked in a closet and two strange men inside, according to Pelham police.

The man said he was stabbed twice as the assailants, who he described as a white man with long hair and a Hispanic man with a red shirt, struggled with him in an effort to flee the house. But that’s not what happened, police say.

After an “exhaustive and thorough” investigation, which included video recording collection, an analysis of cellphone records, and a blood pattern analysis, Pelham police determined the homeowner provided police with false information and the home invasion and stabbing never happened, Pelham police announced on Friday.

It’s unclear whether the homeowner will face any criminal charges.

