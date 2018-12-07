Police honor senior citizens’ contribution to Lawrence community

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police took time Friday to serve senior citizens lunch in Lawrence.

It was all part of a festive holiday lunch honoring the seniors’ contribution to the community.

Plenty of officers were on hand to mingle with senior citizen members during the event.

They say it’s important to give back to the citizens after September’s deadly gas disaster.

“I met this lieutenant here when the disaster in Lawrence occurred, and both of us thought, ‘What can we do for the city of Lawrence.’ Because this is a resilient city, it’s a dynamic city,” said Massachusetts State Police Major Pasquale Russolillo.

Also making a special appearance at the luncheon was Santa Claus.

