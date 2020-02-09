Police: Hooksett, NH man arrested after hitting K9 with trophy

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A Hooksett, New Hampshire man is facing assault charges after he hit a police dog with a trophy Saturday, officials said.

Officers on patrol on Pinnacle Street in Hooksett, New Hampshire at 5:15 p.m. saw a man with active arrest warrants and followed him to his house, police said. The man refused to let officers inside and after a search warrant was issued, a K-9 officer allegedly found the man in a crawl space.

When the man refused to come out, the K-9 was ordered to bite him and the man allegedly hit the dog with a trophy. The K-9 pulled the man from the crawlspace and was not injured, police said.

Richard Williams, 41, was charged with assaulting a police dog and resisting arrest.

