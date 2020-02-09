Police: Hooksett, NH man arrested after hitting police dog with trophy

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A Hooksett, New Hampshire man is facing assault charges after he hit a police dog with a trophy on Saturday, officials said.

Officers on patrol on Pinnacle Street in Hooksett, New Hampshire at 5:15 p.m. saw Richard Williams, 41, who they knew had active arrest warrants and followed him to his house, police said. He refused to let officers inside and after a search warrant was issued, a K-9 officer allegedly found Williams in a crawl space.

When he refused to come out, the K-9 was ordered to bite Williams and that’s when he allegedly hit the dog with a trophy. The K-9 pulled Williams from the crawlspace and was not injured.

Williams was arrested on charges of assaulting a police dog and resisting arrest.

