Police: Hooksett, NH man facing DUI charges after .19 reading on breath test

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A Hooksett man is facing drunk driving charges after allegedly speeding with a blood alcohol level of twice the legal limit Saturday, police said.

A Hooksett Police officer patroling on Hooksett Road at 1:30 a.m. allegedly saw a car speeding and driving over the road’s fog line, police said. After the officer stopped the car, the driver allegedly said he had been drinking and blew a .19 on an alcohol breath test, police said.

Krishna Gurung, 24, was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol and will be arraigned Sept. 5 at the 6th Circuit Hooksett District Court.

