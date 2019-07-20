Police: Hooksett, NH man held on warrant after falling from truck, giving fake name

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A Hooksett, New Hampshire man is facing numerous charges after officers discovered multiple warrants for his arrest after he gave them a fake name when he fell out of a truck on Friday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a man who fell out of a truck that subsequently rolled into a utility pole on Hooksett Road at 7:29 p.m. found a man who initially gave them a fake name, police said. Officers were able to identify the man as Francis Bemis, 58, of Hooksett, according to police.

When police ran his information, they found he had three New Hampshire warrants for driving offenses and one for theft, and a warrant out of New York City for burglary.

Police also allegedly found the truck Bemis was driving had license plates that did not belong to the vehicle and a homemade inspection sticker.

Bemis was charged with being a fugitive from justice, driving after a DUI revocation, driving with a false inspection sticker, misuse of plates, disobeying an officer and obstructing government information. He was arraigned at Hooksett District Court Friday and held on the fugitive from justice charge.

