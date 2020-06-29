Police hoping to identify person caught on camera vandalizing Worcester school

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are hoping to identify a person who was caught on surveillance camera vandalizing an elementary school.

The video from June 27 shows the suspect arrive at Burncoat Street Preparatory School around 11:55 p.m., walk around to the back of the sign and then away from the area, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police did not comment on the nature of the vandalism.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-799-8669.

