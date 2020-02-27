Police: Hospital worker arrested after sucking on patient’s toes

(WHDH) — A hospital worker was arrested after authorities say a patient caught him sucking on their toes late Monday night.

Frantz Beldorin, 23, of Lee County, Florida, is facing a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65, WBBH-TV reported.

The stunned patient at Gulf Coast Hosptial in Fort Myers told police that they initially thought Beldorin was checking their feet for swelling before noticing something wet between their toes around 11 p.m., the news outlet reported.

When the patient looked up, they saw Beldorin on his knees with his head bent over their foot, according to a police report obtained by the television station.

Police noted in the report that Beldorin had been assigned to babysit the patient’s roommate, who the hospital labeled as a flight risk.

Beldorin was taken into custody after the patient told another nurse about what had happened.

“I dropped my phone under the bed and as I’m trying to get my phone, she kicks,” Beldorin said in an interview after posting bond.

Beldorin was reportedly fired from his position at the hospital.

