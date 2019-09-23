Police: hospitalized after collision between car and motor scooter in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been hospitalized after a car and motor scooter collided in Dorchester Monday, police said.

State police said the two vehicles collided on Morrissey Boulevard Monday afternoon and the scooter operator was seriously injured.

The driver stayed at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. No other information was immediately available.

