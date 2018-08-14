Police: Hostage situation at Bridgewater home was prank

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A hostage situation at a Bridgewater home Monday was a prank, police say.

Swat teams swarmed a home on Aldrich Road where a caller claimed to have 10 to 15 hostages. Police say he was threatening to kill them if he did not receive money.

When officers arrived at the scene, they received another call from a girl in the home who said a man was threatening her on the social media app Houseparty.

Investigators now believe the man that threatened her was the one that made the call.

The incident remains under investigation.

