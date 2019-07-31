Police: ‘Hours-old’ newborn abandoned on porch in sweltering heat

(WHDH) — Police are trying to track down the mother of an “hours-old” newborn who was left on the front porch of a Pennsylvania home in the sweltering heat on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of an abandoned baby girl outside of a home on Englewood Road in Ubber Derby found the newborn wrapped in a blanket, according to police.

A man who found the newborn told WCAU-TV that she “still had the umbilical cord on her.”

The baby was said to be sleeping, quiet, and not crying despite 90-degree temperatures at the time.

“WE NEED HELP locating the parents to get them the assistance that they need,” police said in a tweet. “Mom, if you’re reading this, call us.”

Emergency officials took the baby to a nearby hospital. She was said to be “doing okay.”

Since turning to the public for help, police say they have received an “influx of calls requesting information on how to adopt the baby.”

Anyone with information on the baby or her mother is asked to contact police at 610-734-7693 or email socialmedia@udpd.org.

UPDATE: We are receiving an influx of calls requesting information on how to adopt the baby. While we appreciate the outpouring, of support the UDPD is not involved in this process. Please only call with pertinent information that may identify the family of the child. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) July 30, 2019

Baby is being evaluated and is doing okay. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) July 30, 2019

