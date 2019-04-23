Police: House break-in suspect leaves threatening note, falls ill after ingesting stolen pills

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marshfield man is facing criminal charges after police say he broke into a home in Duxbury on Monday, robbed it of an array of items, and left a threatening note before overdosing on a “large quantity” of stolen prescription medications.

Clarke Philips, 32, was arraigned Tuesday in Plymouth District Court on charges including breaking and entering, larceny from a building, possession of a class E substance, receiving stolen property, larceny of drugs, and intimidation of a victim.

Officers responding to a reported burglary at a home on Acorn Street around 12:10 p.m. were greeted by concerned homeowners who were worried that the suspect may still be inside, according to the Duxbury Police Department.

While conducting an investigation at the residence, police say officers spotted a man emerging from the woods and walking away from the area. The man is said to have matched the description of another man seen lurking in the neighborhood earlier by a detail officer.

The man, later identified as Phillips, allegedly started discarding an array of items as officers walked over to him. It was later learned that one of the items discarded was a pill bottle that was confirmed stolen from the residence and that he was in possession of jewelry taken from the home.

“The officer walked to where the pill bottle was on the ground and found a name on the pill bottle that matched the name of the homeowner,” prosecutor Jonathon Schulman said.

Phillips was also said to be carrying items linking him to a burglary at a home on Ocean Avenue in Marshfield. That incident remains under investigation.

A note left by the suspect threatening the homeowners if they called the police to report the crime was later found in the Acorn Street home. The note read, “Call cops I will see you,” according to police.

Phillips is said to have a criminal record that is 32 pages long, which consists of many prior theft and threat charges.

“This individual is known for this type of crime,” Duxbury Lt. Mike Carbone said. “He has the potential to be quite violent.”

Phillips fell ill after he was taken into custody and had to be transported to a nearby hospital. He allegedly told police that he had ingested as many as 20 stolen Xanax from the home as officers approached him.

Additional charges are expected to be filed against Philips.

Many of the stolen items have since been recovered.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)