HOUSTON (WHDH) — A wild scene on a metro bus in Houston left passengers on board in panic.

Police said the driver was stabbed in the neck Wednesday afternoon.

The bus veered off the road before coming to a stop feet away from someone’s home.

Police said a suspect was arrested near the scene.

The bus driver is expected to survive, according to officials.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)