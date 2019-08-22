Police: Hull man arrested for stealing elderly woman’s purse in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hull man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing an elderly woman’s purse from an elderly woman’s shopping cart in Quincy last week.

Quincy police say that John Lowrey, 39, of Hull, was arrested by Hingham police.

Officers responding to the Stop & Shop on Southern Artery last week learned that a white male wearing a black shirt and a black hat had stolen the bag.

Lowrey was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Quincy District Court on Thursday.

#update John Lowrey, 39, of Hull, was arrested yesterday by our partners @HinghamPolice He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in QDC today. https://t.co/faBlhP8Swx — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) August 22, 2019

