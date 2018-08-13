Police: Hull man arrested in drunken driving crash that damaged home, injured 2

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Hull man is facing a drunken driving charge after police say he crashed into a home while driving drunk over the weekend.

Officers responding to Phipps Street for a report of a crash just before 3 a.m. on Sunday found a black SUV that had barreled through the front porch of a home, according to police.

The driver, later identified as Thomas Maciver, was placed under arrest after officers determined he had been driving under the influence of alcohol.

In searching Maciver’s vehicle, police say officers found multiple “nips” that were unopened.

Two passengers in Maciver’s vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one in the home was hurt.

The town’s building inspector was called to the scene to assess damage to the home.

Maciver is expected to be arraigned today in Hingham District Court.

