Police: Hull student posted threatening photos on Snapchat of her holding BB gun

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials and police in Hull are investigating after a middle school student allegedly shared concerning photos of her holding a BB gun on Snapchat on Wednesday.

A student at Memorial Middle School posted a photo of her holding what looked like a handgun sometime before noon, according to Hull police.

A further investigation revealed that the handgun was a BB gun that closely resembled a real firearm, police continued.

The BB gun was seized and school officials notified parents of the incident.

Around 9 p.m., police learned from another parent that the same student shared a second post on Snapchat, this time of a threatening nature toward another student, police said. The post reportedly contained a photo of what police believe to be the same BB gun.

The student has since been disciplined in accordance with the school district’s Code of Conduct policy, police added.

Superintendent Michael Devine and Memorial Middle School Principal Anthony Hrivnak are working closely with Hull police as the investigation continues.

“With classes starting tomorrow, we wanted to act quickly and proactively to ensure that school could open on time and to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Superintendent Devine said. “We believe that the threatening photo stemmed from an argument between two students, and at this time there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the school community.”

Police say they do not believe the BB gun was ever fired and no injuries resulted from the incidents.

A School Resource Officer will be at Memorial Middle School at the start of the school day Thursday.

