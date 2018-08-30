Police: Hull woman arrested on drug charge after discussing ‘shooting up’ in bathroom with child

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hull woman is facing drug charges after Hingham police say they caught her with heroin while responding to a tip from a person who overheard her discussing a plan to shoot up in a bathroom with a 6-year-old child present.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of North and State streets in Hingham about 2:42 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call from a concerned citizen who said they had overheard another passenger on an MBTA bus telling someone on the phone that she was going to use heroin with a child present in a business bathroom and that “she would have the child with her turn around so they would not see it,” according to police.

Soon after, police located Laura E. Larosa, 25, walking with a 6-year-old boy.

She was arrested on a charge of possessing a controlled substance (Class A) after the officers found her to be in possession of heroin, a burned metal spoon, and a digital scale, police say.

The child’s mother was notified and a relative was sent to pick him up.

A report has been filed on the child’s behalf with the Department of Children and Families.

