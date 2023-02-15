NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have recovered what is believed to be a human bone on a beach at the east end of Nantucket.

Nantucket Police, Mass State Polic,e and the Medical Examiner’s Office are actively investigating the discovery.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox