NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have recovered what is believed to be a human bone on a beach at the east end of Nantucket.

Nantucket Police, Mass State Polic,e and the Medical Examiner’s Office are actively investigating the discovery.

No further information has been released.

