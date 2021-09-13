LINCOLN, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after human bone fragments were found at a construction site in New Hampshire, officials said.

The fragments were found at a construction site in the area of Loon Mountain in Lincoln, New Hampshire, officials said. Investigators are testing the bones to determine the age and possible sex of the fragments.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

