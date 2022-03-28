(WHDH) — A human corpse was ejected from a transport van in a wreck involving a horse trailer on a highway in New Jersey last week, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Route 17 in Paramus on the afternoon on March 25 found a pickup truck with an attached horse trailer that had crashed with a funeral home livery vehicle, according to the Paramus Police Department.

Police noted that “an ejection of mortal remains occurred” during the crash.

Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered serious. A horse that was in the trailer also emerged unscathed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)