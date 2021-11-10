LINCOLN, N.H. (WHDH) - Human remains that were found near Loon Mountain in New Hampshire earlier this fall could date all the way back to the 1700s, investigators announced Wednesday.

The bone fragments were found in the ground at the site of construction project in Lincoln on Sept. 13, according to New Hampshire State Police.

An investigation revealed that the fragments don’t appear to have been recently transported to the site because they were found in existing soil.

Based on radiocarbon dating, there is a 95.4 percent probability of the individual dying anywhere from 1774 to 1942 and a 68.2 percent probability of anywhere from 1718 to 1893, investigators noted.

“The bone fragments do not appear to be related to any open missing person case or recent criminal activity,” state police said in a news release. “The bones are likely to be historical in nature.”

Police have since conducted a thorough search of the area and deemed that there is not threat to the public.

Testing to determine the historical nature, age, and possible sex of the bone fragments is pending.

