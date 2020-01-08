Police: Hundreds without power in Leominster after lightning strike downs tree

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of Leominster residents are without power after a lightning strike toppled a tree on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

“Power outage in almost all of North Leominster due to a lightning strike and tree down,” the Leominster Police Department said in a tweet.

As of 3:30 p.m., about 800 people were without power, according to MEMA’s power outage map.

Police say National Grid is aware of the situation.

Power outage in almost all of North Leominster due to a lightning strike and tree down. National Grid is aware. — Leominster PD (@LeominsterPD) January 8, 2020

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)