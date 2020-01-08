Police: Hundreds without power in Leominster after lightning strike downs tree

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of Leominster residents are without power after a lightning strike toppled a tree on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

“Power outage in almost all of North Leominster due to a lightning strike and tree down,” the Leominster Police Department said in a tweet.

As of 3:30 p.m., about 800 people were without power, according to MEMA’s power outage map.

Police say National Grid is aware of the situation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending