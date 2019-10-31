Police hunt for clues in hit-and-run crash that left Northeastern student in ICU for weeks

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Northeastern student who a friend says was struck by a hit-and-run driver as she walked home from the Ashmont MBTA station in Dorchester earlier this month spent weeks in the intensive care unit at a Boston hospital after undergoing treatment for a slew critical injuries.

When 22-year-old Nguyen Do, of Vietnam, woke up after spending three days unconscious in a hospital bed, she learned she had suffered a broken hip, broken pelvis, black eye, missing teeth, and a lung infection after she was hit by a car on Monsignor Lydon Way on the evening on Oct. 11.

Julita Bailey-Vasco says the motorist who struck her friend fled the scene.

“She was texting her best friend and then she got hit,” Vasco said. “Her best friend didn’t hear from her. She tried contacting her several times that day.”

Police say someone found Do unconscious on the ground and called 911. No arrests have been made.

A review of surveillance video in the area revealed the make and model of the car involved but investigators were unable to identify the license plate.

“We want to know who did this and for justice to be served,” Vasco said.

Do is studying computer science. She previously studied at Bunker Hill Community College, where she worked hard and took on a number of leadership roles, according to Vasco.

She has since been discharged from the ICU but is still being treated at Boston Medical Center.

“I still believe in miracles and I just hope even if the person who did this is not found, they will feel a tug in their heart and come forward,” Vasco said.

Do’s parents are working to arrange plans to travel to Boston to be with their daughter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department at 1-800-494-TIPS.

