BLANDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A hunter was hospitalized Saturday after being shot with an arrow by their hunting partner in Blandford, officials said.

Troopers responded to a call from a hunter around 3 p.m. who said he accidentally shot his hunting partner with an arrow in the woods off Russell Stage Road in Blanford, according to a state police spokesman.

State police were assisted by the Russell police and fire departments and Environmental Police.

The hunters were located north of the 32.4 mile marker on the Mass. Pike around 4 p.m. and by 5 p.m. the injured person was out of the woods and transported to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)