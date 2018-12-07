Police: Hunter accidentally shot herself in leg

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Police say a 58-year-old Vermont hunter is recovering after accidentally shooting herself in the leg.

Colchester police say the woman was out on a hunt when she accidentally discharged her gun Thursday. WCAX-TV reports University of Vermont Medical Center officials say she took herself to the hospital and checked in that afternoon.

State Fish and Wildlife officials are investigating the shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)