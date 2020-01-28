Police hunting 2 armed home invaders in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are hunting two men allegedly involved in an armed home invasion in Leominster Tuesday, but have also arrested the alleged victim, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a home invasion on Route 117 just before noon were told the suspects were armed.

“We were told from the caller they had guns in the area and had fled the home,” said Lt. Aaron Kennedy.

A woman who runs a nearby hair salon said the scene was frightening to watch.

“They were out there pointing their guns for a good five to ten minutes, so I stayed away from the door for a little bit in case bullets started flying,” said the woman, who asked not to be named. “A home invasion in the middle of the day is kind of crazy.”

The alleged victim, Zachary Riley, 23, was arrested on charges including assault and battery on a police officer. Police said they are still investigating and searching for the two suspects, but said the home invasion was not random.

