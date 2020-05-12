Police hunting for SUV allegedly involved in crash that sent car into pond off I-93 in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after crashing a car into a pond off I-93 in Stoneham, snarling traffic in both directions Tuesday afternoon.

Police are hunting for an SUV that was allegedly involved in a crash on I-93 in Stoneham that sent a car into a pond and its driver to the hospital Tuesday, officials said.

Police and firefighters responding to reports of a crash on I-93 South at 2:40 p.m. found a 2017 Mercedes convertible had gone through a guardrail just before the Route 28 overpass and landed on its side, partially submerged in Dark Hollow Pond, officials said. The driver, a 59-year-old Charlestown woman, was trapped inside the car.

First responders removed the woman, who was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said. A 2003 Toyota Corolla was also involved in the crash but the drive was uninjured and the car able to be driven.

Witnesses allegedly told police a black SUV set the crash in motion and then fled the scene despite signals to pull over from other drivers. The witnesses gave a license plate for the SUV, police said.

The identity of the SUV driver and the cause of the crash are under investigation, police said.

